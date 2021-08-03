Beauticians accused of theft from La Union wedding clients

Two beauticians and a taxi driver were on Sunday arrested after they were accused of stealing from a family who hired them to provide hair and makeup services.

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 6 pm at La Union, West Coast Demerara.

The police in a release stated that the six victims who are all family members were preparing for a wedding ceremony at the La Union residence where they were staying.

At about 3 pm, the victims and other family members went to the groom’s residence at Stewartville West Coast Demerara, leaving the two suspects behind.

At about 4.20 pm, the victims returned home and about twenty minutes later the beauticians left the house. Around 6 pm, the victims went to their rooms where they observed various items missing including four cell phones valued at $620,000, one S8 cellular phone, two watches valued at $165,000 and jewellery worth $65,000.

The two beauticians along with the 33-year-old taxi driver who transported them were invited back to the home where they were all arrested and placed into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.