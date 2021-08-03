Mother of slain domestic violence victim believes police could have thwarted tragedy

Sookranie Singh, the mother of the recently slain domestic violence victim Omela Singh, believes that had the police been more dedicated to their jobs, her daughter might still be alive.

In the days leading up to her murder at the hands of her former partner, Onkar Singh, the now deceased had visited a police station in Georgetown for service of a restraining order. However, the woman, who could not recall which station her daughter visited, said she was told that an officer told the woman that she needed to make the request at the police station nearest to where the suspect was residing.

The nearest police station was Diamond/Grove Police Station but when Omela Singh turned up to make a request between June 23 and June 24, she was told that the officer responsible was not in and was told to return on Monday, June 28, when the officer would be available to get the process underway. Monday would never come for Omela Singh as she was brutally stabbed around midday on Sunday, June 27, and later succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital some hours later. The suspect subsequently took his own life by ingesting poison and was found the following day.