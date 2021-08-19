Woman on trial over murder of father at Ruby

A jury was yesterday morning empaneled to hear the case against Bibi Nazeela Habiboodean and Linden Lewis who are both accused of murdering Bibi’s father—Ruby businessman Habiboodean (only name).

The trial which will see just about a dozen state witnesses testifying, got underway shortly after the empanelment and will continue today before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

The allegation against Bibi and Lewis, called “Bullet,” of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is that they murdered the businessman on February 15th, 2008.

They pleaded not guilty to the capital charge when it was read to them.

Bibi is being represented by defence attorney Latchmie Rahmat, while Lewis is being represented by attorney Roger Yearwood.

The state’s case meanwhile, is being led by Prosecutor Lisa Cave.

Seventy-six-year-old Habiboodean of Lot 111 Ruby, EBE, died at the Woodlands Hospital on February 15th—one day after he was badly beaten at his home.