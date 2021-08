Police during an eradication exercise yesterday destroyed two cannabis sativa farms which were discovered along the Berbice River.

Approximately 16,000 plants and 700lbs of dry cannabis were destroyed while a 12-gauge shotgun and a 12-gauge cartridge that were also found were lodged.

According to a police press release, ranks were along the Berbice River when they discovered a farm at DeVeldt with about 6000 of the plants ranging from 3 to 5 feet in height along with 600lbs of dry cannabis.