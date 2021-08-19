Environment protection will be key part of oil and gas development

While the government is looking to swiftly develop Guyana’s oil and gas sector, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd yesterday assured that environmental protection will be a key part of its policy framework.

Speaking at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, Todd noted that Guyana is a small developing state with a burgeoning oil and gas sector, and since the discovery of oil in 2015, the country has already faced a number of challenges in the industry.

He noted that while the Government intends to fast track the development and growth of the oil and gas industry, this will not be done without taking into consideration environmental protection and sustainability. In fact, he says, they will ensure that sustainability is incorporated into the oil and gas policy framework.