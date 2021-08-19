Our prosperity will be shared with the region -President tells new CARICOM Secretary-General

President Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana’s prosperity will shared with CARICOM as he assured newly appointed Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett of the country’s continued support for regional development.

The Head of State was speaking during a courtesy visit by Barnett at the Office of the President on Tuesday.

Ali, according to a release from the Office of the President, said that as a member of CARICOM, Guyana will look to enhance the Regional Community. “I have made it very clear that our prosperity will be shared with the region, and that the region will benefit from a stronger Guyana.”