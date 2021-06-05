Wading in the water

Several communities across the country are inundated. Almost every region has been severely affected by floods. Heavy rainfall and high tides have plunged communities into watery chaos. Thousands of Guyanese are grappling with the loss of property, security and peace of mind. The rising cost of living, the pandemic and other issues are now intensified by people being displaced or made to live in risky situations due to widespread flooding. Those of us on dry grounds who may be only observing what is happening from the news or videos and pictures shared on social media, should be concerned. In low-lying coastal regions, we are in constant risk. We remember the devastation of the 2005 floods. It is imperative that we advocate for the strengthening of our sea defences and to fortify all measures in place to prevent our communities from collapsing in the watery disasters.