Anthony makes appeal for persons to get Sinopharm second doses

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Friday urged persons who are due to receive their second dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to get their shots.

There is a four-week interval between the administration of the first and second doses and Anthony said the period had elapsed for a number of persons who have not turned up to get their second doses.

“We want to appeal to persons who have received their Sinopharm vaccines to come and get vaccinated or you won’t get the full benefits of the vaccine,” he said.