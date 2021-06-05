Over $650M in contracts awarded for landfill, community projects

Ten contracts, worth over $650.5 million for community infrastructure and solid waste disposal projects under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, were signed yesterday.

The signings were held at the ministry’s boardroom in the presence of Minister Nigel Dharamlall, Minister within the Ministry Anand Persaud, and Permanent Secretary Prema Ramanah-Roopnarine, along with several representatives of the various contracting companies.

The contracts comprise five Solid Waste Disposal Programme projects totaling $615,144,400, and five Community Infrastructure Improvement projects totaling $35,398,015.

Under the Solid Waste Disposal Programme, Waste Solutions Landfill Inc was awarded the contract for Operation Services at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Facility, valued at $329,410,000. In addition, Shaffeeullah Sawmill was awarded the contract for the Rehabilitation of Internal Access Roads at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill-Phase 3, valued at $120,112,300; AJM Enterprise was awarded the contract for the Construction of a Leachate Treatment Facility at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill-Phase 2, va;ued $78,772,100; Vals Construction was awarded the contract for Operation Services at Esplanade Municipal Landfill in New Amsterdam, valued at $48,350,000; and Puran Brothers Disposal Inc was awarded the contract for Operation Services at Byderabo Municipal Landfill in Bartica, valued at $38,500,000.

The Community Infrastructure Improvement projects comprise the Rehabilitation of Leguan NDC Building, which will be undertaken by Khan’s Enterprise under a contract worth $11,960,505; the Reconstruction of the Aberdeen Zorg-en-Vlugt NCD building, which is being undertaken by Elite Construction at a cost of $8,019,300; the Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder NDC building, at a cost of $5,306,200, also being undertaken by Elite Construction; the Rehabilitation of Canefield Enterprise NDC building, which was awarded to B&J Supplies and Engineering and is worth $5,460,590; and the Rehabilitation of No.52/74 NDC building at a cost of $4,651,420, which has been awarded to Advance Environmental Solutions Inc.

Dharamlall noted that the government is adamant that the work is shared to as many different companies as possible to allow for more persons to be part of the contracting database.

He added that the new methods used by the present government will allow the resources to be spread around and will have a positive impact on employment.

In closing, he urged the contractors complete their jobs on time and in accordance with contract specifications.