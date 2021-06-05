Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me to have some space in your letters column to highlight an issue that is affecting my household. I have made several visits and lodged numerous complaints at the Mayor & City Council’s office without success. I feel this is my last resort since the cards seem to be stacked against poor people who have no seeming connections or are undisposed to ‘pass something’. Just over a year ago, a neighbour decided to convert his front lawn into a car wash service. What has happened since its opening is that I now have to contend with all the waste water being directed to my yard. This also comes with the daily and incessant noise of the machine/pump which is used. Editor, once 06:00 hours reaches and to as late as 22:00 hours the incessant noise of the machine/pump is only stifled with the lewd and loud lyrics emanating from the speaker boxes through which entertainment is provided to their customers. Calls to East La Penitence Police Station is met with ‘we don’t have vehicles right now’. Same happens whenever I visit there in person. M&CC keeps sending me to either the abattoir or the Dorothy Bailey Clinic whenever I make a report. I am at my wits end and I am begging that you publish my letter so that someone will look into this matter and bring an amicable solution to it in the near future.

Sincerely,

Roulda Stanford