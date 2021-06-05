We are calling for an independent investigation into these allegations

Dear Editor,

As a follow up to our letter of earlier this week for an investigation into sexual harassment allegations aganist Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh, we are further calling for an independent investigation of the allegations of sexual harassment brought against the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Paul Slowe. We reiterate that the many recent reports of sexual misconduct including rape and sexual exploitation committed by serving members of security forces and these most recent allegations against men in high authority are cause for great concern. We also reiterate our calls for a thorough and far reaching review of policies and practices which are a contributing factor towards sexual and gender-based violence among Guyana’s security forces, for sexual harassment legislation to be drafted and enacted as soon as possible and for policies against sexual harassment to be swiftly introduced into all public and private sector workplaces, agencies, labour unions, schools, faith based organizations, sport organizations, media and educational institutions, NGOs and CSOs .

Sincerely,

Help & Shelter- Pamela Nauth &

Gaitrie

Shivsankar

Blossom Inc. – Ayo Dalgety-Dean

Red Thread – Susan Collymore &

Halima Khan

Institute of Gender Studies (IGS) –

Director, Dr.

Pauline Bullen

SASOD – Joel Simpson & Mishka

Puran

Caribbean Family Planning

Affiliation – CEO, Rev.

Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth

ChildLink – Omattie Madray

Danuta Radzik

Alissa Trotz

Vanda Radzik

Josephine Whitehead

Carol Innis-Baptiste

Vidyaratha Kissoon

Sherlina Nageer

Janette Bulkan

Nicole Cole

Karen de Souza

Joy Marcus

Vanessa Ross

Wintress White

Christian Vargas

Charlie Tokeley