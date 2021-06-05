Ebony Grenville has nail art down to a science

Precision and art are what come to mind when one views nails done by Ebony Grenville and there is little wonder that people have been raving about her work.

Ebony is located in Linden and clients travel from near and far to have her work her magic on their nails because the result is always exotic. When you love what you do, people can tell. One of her most recent nail art featured honey bees.

A former Mackenzie High School student who was in the Science stream more than a decade ago, Ebony once had aspirations of becoming a doctor. The nail artist shared that after she completed her secondary education, she stayed at home for two years. During that time, she applied for numerous jobs, but was never hired. “I don’t regret that today. I’m very happy with the way things turned out. I see it now as performing surgery on people’s nails,” she enthused.