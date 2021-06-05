Guyana Talent Search heats up as round one of semi-finals completed

Eleven contestants on Sunday competed in round one of the Guyana Talent Search virtual semi-finals while round two is slated for tomorrow night.

This week’s episode allowed viewers to vote for their favourite contestants in the comments. The finale will see only ten contestants going forward and they will be selected based on the people’s choice.

The contestants competing in round one were Logan Simpson, Shevon Persaud, Kaysheena Singh, Tishara Nunes, Malisa Sirpaul, Curtela Lewis, Darius Austin, Nia Williams, Nia Allen, Darrel Levans, and Winston Alexander. They all received votes, but the favourites so far seem to be 11-year-old pianist and singer Logan, young dancer Kaysheena, and singers Shevon and Nia Allen.