Clinton Duncan selected as model on Project Runway

Having been selected for the American reality television series Project Runway, Guyanese Clinton Duncan is busy working on set as the series is currently being filmed and is set to be released in the fall.

Being on the show is a dream come through for the model who for years had been obsessed with the television series. Clinton, who also dabbled in theatrical makeup artistry and designing, has been putting more focus on his modelling career.

“It feels like validation in a sense. Modelling is something I’ve been doing since I was six years old. Sometimes you have to leave your hometown before you can get recognition,” Clinton said in an interview with The Scene.