Singer Nikita Finch release new inspirational single

St Kitts-based Guyanese singer Nikita Finch has released an inspirational single called “Do You Believe”, a song she wrote after her own personal struggles.

“Do You Believe” encourages people to be grateful for life every day and to fight for what they want. The song also says to have faith, love, to believe in God and remain hopeful.

It has been three years since the singer last released a song, a hiatus she chose to take after she had her son. However, she was still writing. “I’m very excited to return to music,” the singer said.