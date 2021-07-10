Ten Talent Search finalists announced

The Guyana Talent Search Competition has shortlisted ten finalists, one of whom will emerge the winner, based on a combination of the judges’ scores and people’s choice.

In no particular order, those contestants are Nia Allen, Quinesha Patterson, Joel Dudhnath, Roberto Teekah, Kaysheena Bindiya Singh, Cassie Adams, Curtela Lewis, Logan Simpson, Sonia Singh, and Darius Austin.

Over several months, these ten and others were mentored and coached in their breathing and vocal techniques, voice control, and combatting stage fright. As the competition ran on, it was difficult to predict who would end up in the top ten as performances and strengths waxed and waned. These finalists, therefore, were not selected for having always brought their A-game but because they have garnered a following of viewers.

While many viewers congratulated the contestants making the finals, quite a number of them were disappointed, particularly the supporters of spoken word enthusiast, Nia Williams. Fans have expressed shock that she did not make the cut after she had created quite a presence in the competition.

A date for the finals of the competition is still to be announced by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; its Facebook page provides updates.