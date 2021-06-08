Mon Repos man injured in hit and run

Devanand Persaud was on Sunday evening injured in a hit-and-run accident at Mon Repos Public Road.

Persaud, 36, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara was struck down at about 7.25 pm while crossing the road.

Police enquiries revealed that Persaud was walking from the southern side of the road to the northern side when an unknown vehicle struck him.

The report said Persaud fell onto the road, causing him to suffer injuries about his body.

He was subsequently picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient with head injuries.

As the investigation continues, the police are awaiting CCTV footage to identify the driver.