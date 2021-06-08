Patterson motion seeking policy for oil and gas shore bases

The main opposition APNU+AFC has approached the National Assembly to have a land use policy developed to manage the location of shore bases in the Oil and Gas Sector.

A motion laid by former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson seeks to compel the PPP/C government to establish a Multi-Agency Taskforce to prepare and present to the Assembly within six months a Land Use Policy report specifically for the location of Oil and Gas shore-based facilities.

According to the motion the taskforce should take into consideration a “preference of this National Assembly for future onshore bases to be in the Counties of Berbice and Essequibo” so as to ensure parity in development of the Oil and Gas Industry and the equitable development across Guyana for the benefit of all citizens.