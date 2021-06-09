AG says Law Reform Commissioners to be appointed soon -hoping to have body in operation by end of July

The appointment of staff for the Law Reform Com-mission is expected to begin soon as nominees for the post of Chairperson and Commissioners are currently being screened, Attorney General Anil Nandall says.

“The IDB [Inter-American Development Bank] has approved an evaluation team, which has assessed the applicants… they will make recommendations to the government or Attorney General’s Chambers,” Nandlall told Stabroek News when asked for an update.

“They are to be appointed soon. Hopefully, within a month the commission should be up and running… by the end of July,” he said.