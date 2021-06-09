Former specialty hospital site being cleared

While the authorities seem unclear about the purpose, massive land preparation works have again begun at a site at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, which was once slated for government’s specialty hospital.

Stabroek News yesterday visited the area where clearing of the lands had begun and a house which was situated on the site has been demolished and removed. A number of wooden piles were stockpiled at various locations on the site.

Excavators and other machinery were present but there was no one operating them at the time of this newspaper’s visit.