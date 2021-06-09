Newbie Seales looking to seal spot in final XI

Nineteen-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales has earned his maiden call up to the West Indies squad to face South Africa in two-Tests and he is hopeful of breaking into the final XI come Thursday.

The Trinidadian spoke to the media yesterday after the squad was announced and indicated, “Firstly it’s a dream come through to be in the setup, being in the final 13, obviously it was a goal of mine and it’s just a matter of hoping I get to play in the first Test match and do my best for the team.”

Seales admitted that the nerves have not yet stepped in but was sure that there would be some butterflies in his belly when the day comes that he is given his first cap.

With just a single first-class match under his belt, Seales said he is just continuing to work hard in training as he has done since his tour to New Zealand recently.

“Yes I didn’t play much first-class cricket but I think being around the set up and training with the team from New Zealand come now, I think I have put in a lot of hard work and I think my body is ready, it’s just a matter of going out there and performing for the team,” Seales stated.

Chairman of selectors for Cricket West Indies, Roger Harper says Seales is both young and enthusiastic.

“Jayden Seales is young, very enthusiastic and has a big heart. In the ‘Best v Best’ matches he bowled with pace, got movement and has displayed the ability to take wickets. We think he is capable of adding potency to the bowling attack,” said Harper. Seales is currently working along with the West Indies bowling department and is soaking up knowledge from the guidance of experienced West Indies trio, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel, who has been left out of the squad due to injury.