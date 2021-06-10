Two convicts get life sentences for murdering Crabwood Creek man -third dies ahead of sentencing

Dennis Veerasammy and Basheer Harrinauth, two of the three men recently found guilty of the 2015 murder of a labourer, have each been handed a life sentence for the crime.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow delivered the sentence today at the High Court in Berbice, where the proceedings against the men came to an end.

Veerasammy, Harrinauth and a third man, Delroy Fraser, were on trial for the murder of Shameer Ally, also known as ‘Kazak,’ which was committed on October 24, 2015.

Late last month, the trio were found guilty for the murder. However, before today’s sentencing Justice Barlow related that Fraser had passed away. It is unclear what led to his death as he was present for the trial and subsequent verdict.

In sentencing the two accused today, Justice Barlow stated that she took into consideration the seriousness of the offence, which included the taking of life from society, the accused resorting to violence to settle a dispute, the fact that a firearm was used and that the act was committed during the time a report of the dispute was made to the police, who were investigating.

As a result, the judge sentenced the two men to life imprisonment, while noting that they would be eligible for parole after 25 years and once they meet the requirements.

Ally, 36, a labourer of Grant 1805 Weld Tank Dam, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, was found dead by police, who went to his house to arrest him after a report was made against him.

He had sustained a single gunshot wound and was lying in a pool of blood a few feet away from his door.

Stabroek News had reported that residents of the community had suggested that Ally’s murder may have stemmed from old grievances he had with an individual in the area.

Investigations revealed that Ally had misunderstandings with several persons on the night of his death, including the husband of a woman with whom he shared an intimate relationship.

The state was represented by attorney Sita Bishundial.

At the beginning of the trial, the state prosecutor had told the jury that the state’s case included that the deceased and the accused were well known to each other since they had a work relationship at some point.

There was an incident between Fraser and Ally, where Veerasammy, who was present, threatened to kill Ally, after which he was later found dead.