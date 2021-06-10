I alone should decide which bank I take my mortgage from

Dear Editor,

Please allow me a space in your letters’ column, anonymously, to express my disappointment with what appears to be some level of dictatorship with the government. I am the recipient of a house lot in the Providence area and was elated to start building after waiting for years. I have my bank that I have established a relationship with over time, but was also doing my own research, as I anticipate any first time home builder would do, and was actually getting set to move ahead when I received a call from someone purporting to be from Demerara Bank indicating that they got my name from the Ministry and that that bank is the only bank financing houses in my area. Do not get me wrong, I am very grateful to have been allocated this plot of land and start building. However, I also believe that since I am the one paying I should be allowed to decide which bank I would like to take my mortgage from. What further concerns me is that this is not even one of the more competitive banks!! With mortgage rates being more competitive these days home owners should be given that option to choose where they take their mortgage. The Ministry of Housing gave me a springboard and then let it drop sending me high in the air and I am still trying to land on my feet to decide my next steps. I honestly don’t think this is fair to my bank or is it even fair practice? I hope others who may have had a similar experience can come forward so we can decide as young professionals what’s best for us and not let others make decisions about where we spend our money that we worked hard for.

Sincerely,

Name and Address Provided