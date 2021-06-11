IMF Brief unveils US$50B plan to push back pandemic

With issues having arisen over alleged prejudice in the allocation of Covid-19 vaccinations between rich and poor countries, the heads of three of the world’s foremost international organizations, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank Group, and the World Trade Organization (WTO), have issued a call for a collective plan to vaccinate the world.

Earlier this year, the Ethiopian Director of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shone a dramatic spotlight on the issue, openly charging that poor countries were being badly left behind in the global vaccine distribution programme. With First World countries facing accusations of stockpiling Covid-19 vaccines even as poor countries were not being granted enough to cater to their immediate-term needs, the issue had become an awkward talking point amidst what was being touted as a collective effort to roll back the pandemic.