Sixth Trinidad cop succumbs to COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) paid tribute to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ag.) Anil Mannick, who succumbed to illness on Wednesday. His death was listed as due to Covid-19. Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, and the Executive of the TTPS, expressed their sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues for the loss of their fallen colleague.

Insp Mannick, 48, who was last assigned to the Central Division, passed away at 6.25 pm on June 9th at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility while undergoing treatment.

Mannick last acted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police, and spent several years at the Court and Process Branch. He gave about 30 years’ service to the TTPS.

He leaves to mourn a wife and son.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rambhani Dipchand, who worked closely with Mannick, described him as “an officer who always had a smile on his face.

“He was one of the very liked senior officers at the Central Division and was such a humble and dedicated police officer,” Dipchand said.

He added, “If you ask anyone within the Division, no one would have anything bad to say about him.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Michael Pierre, echoed these sentiments, saying, “Mannick was a gentle giant. Although he didn’t say much, whenever he spoke, he said something important. What was noteworthy about him was that he spent at least ten hours at work per day. I will always remember him

as being solution-oriented.” Colleagues who took to social media expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Mannick is the 6th Police officer to have died from Covid-19.