Another Trinidad police officer dies from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) PC Mark Aleia who tested positive for COVID-19 died on December 4th. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), share their deepest condolences with the family, friends and colleagues of PC Aleia.

According to a press release from the TTPS, Aleia enlisted into the TTPS on November 3rd 2003 and was last attached to the St James Police Station. Senior Superintendent Kelvern Thompson, Head of the Western Division, said that “the division is shook-up at this time, as no amount of training or experience prepares one for the loss of a colleague”.

Snr Supt Thompson further stated that Aleia is the first officer in the division to have passed due to the COVID – 19 Pandemic, and noted that he was an all-rounder whose dedication to duty and ability to always show up and execute is beyond incredible. He will be remembered as being a true example of a kind, loving, hardworking and selfless team player, and will be greatly missed by his colleagues. PC Aleia leaves to mourn his wife, his two children, mother and brother.