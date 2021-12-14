Another Trinidad cop dies from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) PC Sean Woods passed away yesterday morning at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital after contracting COVID 19 on December 2nd. In a press release issued by the TTPS the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob, and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues, of PC Woods.

Officer Woods served the TTPS for 21 years and was last attached to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Port-of-Spain Division. He is survived by his wife Peggy Charles-Woods, mother, brothers and sisters. Snr. Supt. (Ag), Joseph Chandool, of the CID, described PC Woods as “a very jovial person, who was liked and respected by everyone. The passing leaves a void as he was a very passionate officer who would be greatly missed by his colleagues for his unwavering commitment to duty and professionalism.”