Two more Trinidad police officers die from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) Police Constable Shelford Kinsale and Police Constable Anthony Mohammed both tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently passed away. Kinsale died on January 4th at the Cha-guanas Health Facility and Mohammed died on January 3rd at the Augus-tus Long Hospital.

The following is a press release from the TTPS:

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service loses another officer due to complications associated with COVID-19. No. 16733 Police Constable SHELFORD KINSALE, who tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently passed away on Tuesday 4th January, 2022 at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

PC Kinsale, 40, who enlisted as a Police officer on November 3rd, 2003 was last attached to the Freeport Police Station, Central Division. PC Kinsale leaves to mourn his parents, his wife, and a brother who is also a police officer. Snr. Supt. Curt Simon of Central Division, shared that “The death of PC Kinsale is an extremely great loss to the Freeport Police Station and by extension the TTPS as a whole.

He was a very kind and uplifting person, a friend to all. He was very professional in the way he conducted himself, with extremely great work ethics. A dependable officer led by example. The Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), expresses their deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Kinsale.