Recommended best practices to avoid water borne infections

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter as an educational piece to the public. Flooding is the leading natural disaster in the world and one of the major environmental challenges faced by many. In Guyana, like in other parts of the world, flooding has emerged as a pre-valent meteorological disaster. Flooding also increases the spread of infectious diseases. To have a better understanding of the health consequences of flooding, I have compiled the following findings: Flooding in general has a wide range of health consequences which I will refer to as infectious diseases. Flooding both alters the balance and creates a conducive environment (basically the breeding ground) for the development of pathogens and vectors. In addition, flooding may hinder access and provision of urgent medical services to suppress the spread of infectious diseases leading to a wider spread. In light of the increased threat of flooding this letter assesses the impact of flooding through infectious diseases. Contamination of drinking water is the main cause of waterborne diseases during flooding. Floods transport bacteria, parasites, and viruses into the clean water system thus leading to the outbreak of waterborne diseases. Here in Guyana we still have pit toilets and septic tanks and no sewage system. Some recommended best practices are as follows:

1. Try to avoid floods as much as you can

2. Avoid drinking/swallowing contaminated water. Drink municipal or bottled water that has been treated with chlorine or other effective disinfectants. If bottled water is not available, boil water before drinking, washing, or using to brush teeth.

3. Make sure you wash hands and feet that have been in contact with the contaminated water appropriately with soap and clean water. If soap and clean water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub to clean hands. Moreover, make sure you wash your hands as much as possible.

4. If there has been a backflow of your pit toilet or septic tank into your house, wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves during cleanup.

5. Remove and discard contaminated household materials that cannot be disinfected such as wall coverings, cloth, and rugs.

6. If you have any open cuts or sores that will be exposed to flood-water, keep them as clean as possible by washing them with soap and clean water applying an antibiotic ointment to discourage infection.

7. Wash clothes contaminated with flood or fecal water in hot water and detergent and separately from uncontaminated clothes and linens.

8. Please do not allow your children to play in floodwater areas and do not allow children to play with floodwater-contaminated toys that have not been disinfected.

9. Disinfect toys using a solution of one cup of bleach in five gallons of water.

10. Monitor the health status of you and your family, and if someone develops diarrhea, vomiting or fever seek immediate medical help.

Sincerely,

Delicia Budhu (Lisa)