Report: Magic to interview Jason Kidd for coaching job

The Orlando Magic will interview Jason Kidd for their coaching vacancy this week, FOX Sports reported yesterday.

The Magic requested permission from the Lakers to interview the current Los Angeles assistant coach and it was granted, per the report.

Last week, Kidd withdrew his name from consideration for Portland’s coaching vacancy after Trail Blazers even after star Damian Lillard publicly expressed his desire to hire the 48-year-old Hall of Famer.

Kidd compiled a 183-190 record in five seasons as head coach with Brooklyn (2013-14) and Milwaukee (2014-18).

The point guard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after a 19-year NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks. The 10-time All-Star retired after the 2012-13 campaign and ranks No. 2 in NBA history in assists (12,091) and steals (2,684).

The Magic fired Steve Clifford earlier this month after finishing 21-51 in 2020-21. Clifford compiled a 96-131 record in three seasons in Orlando.

