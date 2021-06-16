President instructs Nandlall to review drainage infrastructure contracts

President Irfaan Ali today instructed the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC MP to “immediately review all service and maintenance contracts within the sphere of the Government of Guyana and the entire State structure, in relation to drainage pumps, sluices, kokers and drainage and irrigation”, a statement from the Office of the President said.

In addition, the Head of State is also calling on Nandlall to enforce any penalty clause against contractors who are in breach of their obligations under their contracts.

“I have also instructed the Attorney General that where such penalty clauses are absent that these contracts be renegotiated for the purpose of inserting penalty clauses, which can be activated when contractors fail to discharge their duties under such contracts”, the statement said.

Ali’s statement comes in the wake of the deep flooding that has gripped the country in recent weeks and concerns over the state of pumps and drainage infrastructure.