New model contract to be crafted for maintenance of infrastructure

A new model contract for the maintenance of vital infrastructure is to be drawn up, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

This was one of the conclusions from a meeting yesterday between the AG’s Chambers and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

The meeting followed an instruction by President Irfaan Ali to Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC to immediately review all service and maintenance contracts within the sphere of the Guyana Government and the entire state structure, in relation to drainage pumps, sluices, kokers and drainage and irrigation, generally, and to enforce any penalty clause against contractors who are in breach of their obligations under these contracts.