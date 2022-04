Ruby man gets bail on gun and ammo charges

A Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo man was yesterday charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a press release, the police said Amar Alli appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, who read the two charges to him.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on $800,000 bail.

He is expected to make his return on July 17, 2021 for a report by the police.