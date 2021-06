Sixteen-year-old Vishwanauth Doodnauth, who was hit down by a minibus in a hit-and-run just over a week ago at Mon Repos Public Road, has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital and is at home recovering.

A police source confirmed Doodnauth’s discharge.

The driver of the minibus, who identified himself as Quincy Trotman, 37, of Dochfour Housing Scheme, East Cast Demerara, was released on bail as the investigation continues.

According to the preliminary investigation, Doodnauth, of Dr