I ask that the PPP/C government reach out to the APNU+AFC

Dear Editor

When a marriage is not working some people advocate separation then divorce. I tend to believe that reconciliation should be tried prior to separation. Although we are not married to each other our destinies can be interconnected. So do we reconcile our differences or do we go for partition? Reconciliation offers the best hope for a united Guyana. Whereas, partition offer new beginnings; a chance to start afresh. For reconciliation to truly work there would need to be forgiveness on all sides; letting go of all the anger, bitterness and resentment. I am asking for people to put aside their differences and work for a United Guyana. I am asking for the PPP/C government to reach out to the main opposition, APNU+AFC. Yes, there will be issues that need to be dealt with, like GECOM. But, these issues can be dealt with as we rise above the pettiness, rise above the vindictiveness. Remember the days when we used to dream that Guyana will have more money so that we can all get more for ourselves and our family? Well, Guyana now have more resources. I am asking for the PPP/C government to involve the main opposition, APNU+AFC, in decision-making for the equitable distribution of Guyana’s resources.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori