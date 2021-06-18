Provisions being made for testing of asymptomatic persons at GPHC

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me the opportunity to respond to Mr. GHK Lall’s letter published on June 17, 2021 in your newspaper.

I wish to thank Mr. Lall for bringing the experience of the senior citizen who visited our East Street facility at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for COVID-19 testing to our attention. I trust that this response will prove useful for those seeking COVID-19 testing at our facility henceforth.

In an effort to manage the considerable influx of persons at the GPHC, criteria were developed for COVID-19 testing which prioritises patients who are symptomatic and those who may be in need of more immediate medical interventions, including resuscitation and stabilization. As a general practice, our staff will navigate persons who were exposed and are asymptomatic to an accessible site where they can be tested.

I extend sincere apologies for the misunderstanding, and wish to advise the public that provisions are being made to accommodate the testing needs of asymptomatic persons at the GPHC.

Sincerely,

Chelauna Providence

Communications Manager

GPHC