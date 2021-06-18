Boats unlawfully placed at roundabout – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday said on his Facebook page that three boats near the Kitty roundabout have been unlawfully placed here by businessman Larry Singh.

“Being aware of its presence, I immediately gave instructions for its removal. Those instructions were given just after midday today (yesterday). As of 9:00 pm (last night) a physical check was made and he has not complied. This is viewed as total disrespect and this behaviour will not be tolerated. The relevant actions will be taken”, Edghill said.