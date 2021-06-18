Mixed Martial Arts body to adopt stringent anti-doping program

With the eventual aim of cultivating a professional environment, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF), the local governing body, aims to create a structured and stringent anti-doping program and policy.

This was disclosed by executive member of the GMMAF, Dr Sawan Jagnarain during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Jagnarain, who is the entity’s head of anti-doping and medical advisor, “Globally, sporting federations and bodies have always been at the forefront to ensure fairness, inequality, un-bias act, and disadvantage to any sportsman or woman who treads competitively to attain success. Mixed Martial arts is a combat sport and a form of martial art that combines striking and grappling skills. Under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the guidelines followed is that of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Hence, in Guyana, at the federation’s level, we adopt regulations and guidelines consistent with the IMMAF. This includes its anti-doping policy and national anti-doping policy.”He further stated, “This involves the implementation of a testing mechanism that supports testing as an important part of any effective anti-doping program, and the area that most often comes to mind when thinking about drug testing in sports anti-doping mechanisms. From testing, planning, and collection of a urine or blood sample, through the results management, provide a thorough process for any sparkling fighter.”