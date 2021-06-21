Blueberry Hill businesswoman missing after boat capsizes

A Blueberry Hill, Linden businesswoman is missing after the boat she was travelling in capsized in the Takutu River on Friday night while returning from Brazil where she had gone to purchase goods.

The woman has been identified as Walletta Rigby, 38.

Enquiries by the police revealed that on Friday at about 5:30 am, Rigby and her friend, forty-eight-eight-year-old Shaunette Gonsalves, a housewife of Beverly Hills, Lethem, Central Rupununi had crossed the Takutu Bridge and gone to Bonfim, Brazil to purchase the goods.