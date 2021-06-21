Man charged with stealing circular saw

A man who is accused of stealing a circular saw was placed on $25,000 bail after denying the charge.

Oliver Dexter Yaw was arraigned on June 3rd in the Georgetown courtroom of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly when he denied stealing a hand saw, property of Ken Brewley.

It is alleged that on May 31, at Smyth and D’Urban streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he stole a Black & Decker circular saw valued $30,000.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on $25,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until July 9.