Mustapha hears complaints about extension services

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday heard complaints about extension services in Region Six and reiterated the government’s position that all flood-affected farmers will receive support to rebuild their livelihoods.

Mustapha and his team on Saturday met with residents, farmers and fisher folk in Molsen Creek, Crabwood Creek, Skeldon and Bushlot, Corentyne.

The minister stated, “I want to make this commitment, reiterate this point that the President has made, that every single person who would have lost their crops – rice, cash crops or livestock – we will work with you, we will help you and the government will ensure that you go back to the land, provide the necessary help to each and every one of you who have lost your crop or livestock.”