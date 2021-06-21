Three more COVID deaths, 123 new cases

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, including two from Region Nine. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 447.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s dashboard yesterday said that there were 123 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 persons were in the ICU.