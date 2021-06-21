Jamaica man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

(Jamaica Observer) Father’s Day turned unexpectedly bloody on Sunday when a man allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend during a dispute in the community of Rhoden Hall in Clarendon.

The dead woman has been identified as Tashika McKay.

Angry residents threatened to mete out their form of mob justice to the alleged attacker who was saved by cops who were quick on the scene and fired shots to disperse the crowd.

The Constabulary Communication Unit, the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, confirmed the incident.

“The police are still conducting investigations and interviewing the suspect,” a representative said.

Reports are that the female, known as Tash by her friends, was allegedly killed by her spouse who slashed her throat. Reports are that she was pregnant and the mother of a young child.