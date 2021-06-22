Flood damage survey to start in Region Six today – Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall yesterday said that a survey of flood damage will begin today in Region Six.

Large parts of East Berbice-Corentyne – Black Bush Polder (BBP) in particular – have been ravaged by floods fuelled by heavy rain over the last four months.

BBP residents reported to Stabroek News yesterday that the floodwater has receded from most of the residential areas although the backlands remain completely submerged. Residents are now left to battle muddy streets, yards and dams.