Life sentences for duo over killing of clothes vendor at Craig

Selwyn Dawson and Kelvin Persaud who were on trial for the 2017 murder of Cayenne-based clothes vendor Purcell Moore, have changed their pleas and were yesterday handed life sentences.

Justice Sandil Kissoon ordered that they spend 15 years in jail before being considered for parole.

Mid-trial the men indicated through their attorneys that they no longer wanted to proceed, and pleaded instead to the lesser offence of manslaughter.