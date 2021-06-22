Venezuelan woman dies after Stewartville crash

A Venezuelan woman died and four other persons were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a utility pole and split in half at Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara, yesterday afternoon.

The dead woman, who was identified as Alejandra Brazon, 20, of Stewartville, died at about 2.30 pm yesterday.

Those injured were identified as the driver of the car, Anthony Ralph, 33, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Venezuelan nationals Kataleena, Alexandra (only names given), also of Stewartville, and Urelis Gonsalves, 22, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.