All set for motions to fire GECOM top officers

Today’s statutory meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will see members if the Commission finally debate three motions for the immediate dismissal of senior officers including Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.

The motions which were tabled on June 1 accuse Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers and Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo of acting in a manner which has caused a loss of public confidence and public trust in the electoral process.

They were each informed of the motions via letter from the GECOM Chair and given until last Tuesday to respond to the allegations.