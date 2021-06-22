Goedverwagting woman found dead with suspected stab wounds

A woman was yesterday found dead at her Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara home with suspected stab wounds and multiple bruises about her body and police have held her husband for questioning.

The deceased, Saskia Perreira, was killed sometime between 8 pm on Sunday and 8.20 am yesterday.

The police, in a statement issued yesterday, revealed that Perreira’s body was discovered lying motionless, following a report of a fight between her and her 59-year-old husband, who has since been taken into custody.