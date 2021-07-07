GECOM to debate motions seeking dismissal of Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo -Chair rules

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is scheduled to debate at its next meeting the three motions for dismissal of Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers and Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.

At yesterday’s statutory meeting, GECOM Chair Justice ret’d Claudette Singh decided that the Commission could debate and decide on whether the officers should be dismissed.

“The Chair ruled that the Commission can discuss the motion and that that will be done at its meeting. Among other things she contended that she has no knowledge of [the government- nomi-nated members] being biased. I reminded her of my offer to provide evidence and indicated that notwithstanding the ruling I will provide the evidence,” opposition-appointed Commissioner Vincent Alexander explained to Stabroek News.