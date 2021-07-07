Foulis goldsmith crushed to death by truck

A goldsmith died on Monday night after he was run over by a truck at Hope West, Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara.

The deceased, Rajin Persad, 38, of Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was riding a bicycle along the road when he became accidentally pinned by the truck, which was unloading sand.

Police, in a report, stated that Tillackram Dindial, 34, of Hope West, Enmore, was operating the truck, GWW 8721, on the northern parapet of Hope West, Enmore Access Road in the vicinity of his premises.